Planters Is Bringing Back Your Favorite 90s Snack

There are cheese balls and then there are Cheez Balls. Anybody who’s ever eaten the latter knows the difference between the two, and was understandably heartbroken when Planters ceased production of the iconic 90’s snack well over a decade ago.

Since that time, fans have been clamoring for the cheesy treat and have continually sent Planters’ parent company, Kraft, hundreds of petitions in hopes the snack would eventually make its way back to grocery store shelves.

Their persistence has paid off.

According to Kraft and Planters, the iconic Cheez Balls are back in production for a ‘limited time’ and will be available at retailers like Amazon and Wal-Mart for $1.99. The first production batch has already been sent out as a thank you to those who fought for its return.

The legendary snack is so popular, a canister of Cheez Balls recently sold on eBay for over $2,000 after the monocle and top wearing hat himself, Mr. Peanut, put it up for sale on the popular auction website.

In addition to the Cheez Balls, the equally as popular Cheez Curls will also be back in production.

“We heard many impassioned pleas for us to bring Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls back over the years and we wanted to give our fans a chance to reunite with their most-missed cheesy snack” Planters Head of Brand Building Melanie Huet said via a press release. “We made sure our Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls still have the same delicious taste, airy texture and fluorescent color you know and love, so our fans can enjoy a nostalgic trip down memory lane with every canister.”

The irresistible, bright orange, cheese-dusted spheres will be available for purchase on July 1st.