Kangaroo Runs Onto Soccer Pitch, Decides To Play Goalie

The Australian national football team hasn’t had the best of success during recent World Cup’s, as the Socceroos haven’t been able to advance to the Round of 16 since 2006. Much of that can be attributed to questionable goalkeeper play, so perhaps a change is order.

Might we recommend the kangaroo goalie, who decided to delay a match between the Blue Devils FC and Canberra FC by running on the pitch to play stopper?

The oddity took place during the second half of Sunday’s game, when a kangaroo made its way out of the parking lot and ran across the field during play. Players quickly noticed the trespasser and the game was paused briefly, which gave the kangaroo time to exit the pitch. Only problem? He seemed a bit too comfortable in his new surroundings and even decided to test out his goalkeeping skills.

Players could be seen softly kicking the ball towards the kangaroo as it laid down in front of the goal.

A brief summary of why the second half was delayed today at Deakin, between @BLUE_DEVILSFC & @CanberraFC1 .

📹📹 @BarTVsports pic.twitter.com/86mypdYf3B — CapitalFootball (@CapitalFootball) June 24, 2018

Eventually, the soccer loving kangaroo did find his way off the field, but apparently had a little too much fun and decided to return a few minutes later, causing yet another delay.

Needless to say, we’re pretty confident the Socceroos could use this guy during their future World Cup matches.