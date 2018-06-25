Rat Dies After Gorging On Cash While Stuck In ATM

rat was crushed remains of the dead. Photo: LaymanZoom (Getty)

I’ve always been under the assumption the best way to catch a rat is with a bit of cheese or peanut butter. But it seems as if rats may have a different vice. Greed. Just ask the employees at a bank in Tinsukia, India, who recently noticed one of their ATM machines was out of order.

A bit baffled by the oddity, the State Bank of India called in a repair technician who found a dead rat inside the machine. Yet, that wasn’t the weirdest part of the ordeal.

Alongside the dead rat were hundreds of chewed up rupee-bills that the now deceased rat had ingested.

Yes! The rat did a fine job of making a very expensive nest worth 12 lakhs pic.twitter.com/SglTeV1Xum — Karma Paljor (@Karma_Paljor) June 18, 2018

After the bank crunched some numbers, Indian Express reports the hungry rodent literally ate his way out of house and home to a tune of 19,000 rupees (about $280.00).

Really Size doesn’t matter!! What a rat this is! Rat-bitten bank notes worth Rs 12 lakh 38 thousand. Torn notes and dead rat found inside ATM in Tinsukia Assam. Rat found dead before little one could bite remaining Rs 17 lakh 10 thousand. pic.twitter.com/3Omns7gAZH — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi 🇮🇳 (@NANDANPRATIM) June 18, 2018

So how did the rat or possible rats get inside of the ATM machine? Nobody really knows at this point, though Police Superintendent Mugdha Jyoti Mahantato told reporters he believes a small entry point for cables in the back of the ATM housing was the culprit.