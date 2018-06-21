The Week’s Funniest GIFs 6-21-18
First of all, on the extremely off chance you’re a time traveler and meant to land on June 14th, 2018, then you’re probably looking for last week’s roundup of funny GIFs. Believe it or not, it’s a common mistake among those traversing spacetime to arrive either a week early or a week late. And since the latter situation is something we’e incapable of helping with, we just wanted to do what we could at this juncture.
Now, for those of you who haven’t harnessed the power of loopholes in the fabric of reality, we’ve got some fresh GIFs for you to enjoy, as well.
Funniest GIFs 6-21-18
Is It Time?
Don't toy with me like that.
Where There's Smoke...
...there's laughter.
She Won't Stand For This
She won't sit, either.
I Hope No One Was Filming That
For their sake, we mean.
Sucky Friends
The name "plunger head" better not stick.
No Running In The House
On second thought, you do you, man. Just don't bite me.
Master Of Disguise
Things didn't work out the way you thought they were going to, did they?
Tight Spot
Someone's hit the wall with their training.
What A Cat's Hole
Yeah, there was supposed to be a table there.
Childlike Blunder
Hey kid, got your nose!
Note To Selfie
We gotta remember that trick.
That's Cheeking!
Dad's got the touch.