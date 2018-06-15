29-Pound Cat Named Chubbs Puts Garfield To Shame

In some countries, a 29-pound feline is what’s known as a “tiger.”

In America, it’s cute.

One such feline recently arrived at the Humane Society in Pasadena, California as a “stray in desperate need of grooming.” That’s one way to put it. Another way would be to say “stray in desperate need of a nutritionist.”

HUGE CAT ALERT: A 29lb cat recently arrived at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA as a stray in desperate need of grooming. We are currently looking for his owner. If no one comes forward to claim him, he’ll be available for adoption on Sunday at 11am. https://t.co/3xAPVrepeG pic.twitter.com/cc6jMimQa8 — Pasadena Humane Soc. (@PasadenaHumane) June 14, 2018

Meet Chubbs, a 10-year-old Himalayan mix brought in by a good Samaritan currently “living inside staff office space due to his weight which prevents him from fitting into a kennel.”

The good news for cat lovers with bottomless pockets is this guy and his appetite are all yours this Sunday if the Humane Society staff can’t find his owner. I mean, if you’re in desperate need of a million Instagram followers, we’re pretty sure posting photos of Chubbs’ tubby butt online is a hell of a way to get there.

Just start saving those Petco coupons.