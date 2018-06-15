Violent Colorado Winds Turn Empty Porta Potties Into Rockets

We all know mother nature can be cruel. It was just weeks ago when we saw a Wyoming twister sling cows through the air. But she also has a sense of humor as well.

As insane, gusty winds swept through Colorado yesterday, a pair of empty porta potties fell victim to nature’s wrath. Andy by “fell victim,” I mean they were launched into the air like bottle rockets on the 4th Of July.

They’re calling this “Poopnado 2018.”

Here’s a longer version of the video, showing just how many people are simply trying to enjoy a nice family outing at the park … until Poopnado arrives.

HOLY MOLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Lucky no one was killed here…or flung up into the atmosphere! “Just your typical video of flying port-a-potties as winds picked up in eastern Colorado on Monday.” : Gabriel Flores pic.twitter.com/dOU5sJGweL — Chris Nelson (@1ChrisNelson) June 14, 2018

As expected, people are having fun with “Poopnado ’18,” some even adding the Dr. Who theme song to the video.

Some added the music from The Wizard Of Oz.

It’s better with the Wizard of Oz musicpic.twitter.com/KlIFiCAzbM — Erick Ramone (@MonstroFFA) June 14, 2018

There’s also this realization.

Imagine feeling droplets on your face like “damn… Is it raining”, you look up and the whole time it’s Porta potty juice. https://t.co/eggkcwZ93k — Survival Queen (@__C_A_R_T_E_R__) June 14, 2018

Thank God no one was inside. I’m never using a porta potty in Colorado ever again.

