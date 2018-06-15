Man Serves His Own Leg To His Friends As Taco Meat

I don’t know about you, but if somebody was to offer me a free taco, it might be the best day of my life. Okay, that might be an exaggeration, but there’s no denying tacos are atop the favorite food list of many.

So if a friend of mine was to invite me over for a taco dinner? I’d be there with bells on.

But I may need to re-think my strategy after reading a rather horrifying story in which a man decided to serve his friends taco meat made from his own amputated leg.

Yes, that stomach-turning vison comes to us from Reddit user IncrediblyShinyShart, who spoke with Vice.com about serving his flesh to 10 of his closest buddies.

According to the story, the Reddit user suffered a gruesome leg injury in 2016 during a motorcycle accident. At some point, he asked doctors if he could keep his amputated limb, which is legally allowed by United States law (sans Idaho) for religious purposes.

That’s when things took a disgusting turn that only Hannibal Lecter would enjoy.

“So my friends and I always had this joke. If you could try human flesh in an ethical and healthy way, would you?

“And we always said of course. Well the opportunity came up and I called them on it.”

Sautéed with onions and peppers, the man hired a professional chef to fry up his flesh and served the human limb-filled fajita tacos to his unsuspecting counterparts.

Needless to say, most of the friends weren’t exactly pleased when they found out about the vomit inducing plate and ended up spitting what was left of the taco into napkins.

As for the taste? The Reddit user, who tried his own leg taco, said it was “beefy” in flavor but was also “tough and chewy.”

We’ll just take his word for it.