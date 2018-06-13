Suicide By Social: Millennials Respond To Baby Boomers Griping About Them Not Having Kids

Caucasian man sitting on sofa texting on cell phone. Photo: Erik Isakson (Getty)

You’d think with the world already overpopulated at 7.6 billion people, baby boomers would be thrilled millennials are doing their part to make sure it doesn’t reach 11.2 billion by 2100.

But according to Forbes, boomers are actually pissed at millennials for not crapping out a kid or two here and there. No surprise, it all has to do with their retirement plans. Since the birthrate has dropped to an all-time low in the United States, it means there will be fewer “grandbabies” on the planet when these boomers decide to sell their homes down the road.

Naturally, the notion of millennials dicking up baby boomers’ retirement plans didn’t sit well with the millennials, who coincidentally are very good at expressing their feelings on Twitter. Here are some of their best responses:

Boomers took the free college and cheap loans and labor unions that gave them wealth and got rid of them, making sure their grandkids got shit and now expect those same grandkids they robbed to foot their retirement? #GenerationOfSociopaths — (((Nasty Cajsa))) (@Cajsa) June 11, 2018

Uh.. in America, I’m not even guaranteed maternity leave. I don’t have steady, comprehensive healthcare. I’m working full time while I pursue higher education just so that one day I won’t have to hold down 2 or 3 jobs to support myself. Have babies?? Blow me. — OverZialous (@zialandis) June 11, 2018

Why don’t boomers make it so you can support a family on one income like they had? — Scott Hutchins (@Hutchins4CD12) June 12, 2018

Uhh, sure. I’ll be complaining about the equity on the property I don’t own. — MysteriousGamerX (@TheMysteriousGX) June 12, 2018

lmao this is the most egregious boomer-mindset I’ve ever seen in a headline. 10/10 https://t.co/X1ln8ywDPO — KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) June 11, 2018

F*** boomers. They made this world what it is by mismanagement. We’re doing what we can with the world they baton-ed to us. Let them move in with their kids and complain about that too. Better idea: take over the government and steal from the rich. — Erik Prolonging Revenge through Reincarnation Roos (@erikroos) June 11, 2018

“Sorry post-War population bomb, we can’t afford kids now that 70% of my paycheck goes to your social security.” — Thomas Ballgame (@Tommy_Ballgame) June 12, 2018

These brats are so poor they won’t give me my god damn grandkids for my Christmas card photos! Who will buy our McMansion on the boiling hell-planet we’re leaving behind for them to starve on!?!?! — avocado rental unit (@GDubya07) June 12, 2018

And of course: