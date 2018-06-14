The Week’s Funniest GIFs 6-14-18
Has it been a week already? Well, then we had better round up some hilarious GIFs quick. The last thing we want to do is resort to a clip show consisting of nothing but last week’s roundup. Sure, you’re free to check those out as well, but the true new(ish) LOLs on loop are below. Look how fast we scraped them together, too! Only took us one distracting intro’s worth of time. We’re either getting better at this, or lying. It doesn’t really matter which.
Ready, Aim, MISFIRE!
Not off to an explosive start.
Who's On First?
Um, the batter. By a mile. Clearly.
Batter Up!
Coach...down.
Dabby Birthday
Blowing out your candles like this instantly negates the wish coming true.
Flubber 2"This time, it's purple-ble." Genius. Hollywood, you've done it again.
Humpy Trouble
On the plus side, she had to make the cover with a pic like that.
Ferret Wheel
You must be this tall to get your reps in.
You Cat Cage Me!
♫ Yeah I'm feeeee
fe-line ♫
Pipe Dreams
Batman, this guy is not.
Bull Vaulting
Actually, can we see that last guy's skills again?
Just A Doggone Minute...
Nevemind, he was there and gone in seconds. Maybe even stole his girl.
Ballphin
That's it. We're out of puns.