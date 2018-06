Today’s Funny Photos 6-7-18

We’re at it again. With just one more day to go in the long week, you probably could use a laugh more then ever. We’ve always got you covered in that department. One way or another, something hereafter will make you LOL (or at least that fake “LOL” that you text to people even if you didn’t necessarily laugh out loud).

Following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram is as easy as 1, 2, 3.