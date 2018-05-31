The Week’s Funniest GIFs 5-31-18
You know the drill: laugh ’til you faint, regain consciousness, repeat. It’s that simple if you want to suffer permanent brain damage. Otherwise, you can just laugh a reasonable amount, grab some water, then come back and repeat. Either works.
1/12
Sinking To New Lows
Dancing on wet surfaces (possibly drunk) always ends the same way.
2/12
The Eagle Has Landed
And taken our dinner. Wow. So majestic.
3/12
Thirst Quenched
That face says it all.
4/12
Looky-Lou
When you're driving on the wrong side of the road to begin with, you're bound to run into the police one way or another.
5/12
Cat-ch!
Now teach it to dunk.
6/12
How Churros Are Made
We could have gone a lifetime not knowing.
7/12
Horsing Around
I've always wanted a bike that pooped.
8/12
Drive Yourself Crazy
And they claim golf is soooo relaxing.
9/12
Smello
This is why sniffing butts as a standard greeting is just poor practice.
10/12
Rail Fail
This GIF will never, ever get old.
11/12
Stop Playing With Yourself
After you see him do it the first time, this GIF really goes down the tubes.
12/12
Trash Man Of The Future
Someone was clearly hover-bored.