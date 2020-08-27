Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch In This Giveaway, and Shop Other Sweet Gaming Deals While You’re At It

Remember that part of the lockdown when all everyone cared about was filling up their island on Animal Crossing? While our real life as we knew it was going to shit, it felt great to find solace in that virtual world where all we had to do was gather items and catch insects or fish.

Feeling nostalgic yet? (About the game, not the lockdown). You have a chance of snagging Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a Nintendo Switch, and other cool prizes absolutely FREE when you enter The Nintendo Gaming Bundle Giveaway. Entry for the giveaway is also free and open to everyone.

Apart from the Switch and the of copy of Animal Crossing, you also get a pair of Switch-compatible Logitech wireless surround sound headphones to get you fully into the game, and a $300 Nintendo gift card so you can keep playing! The giveaway has a total value of $1000, and you can enter for it by filling in a short form.

To all gaming enthusiasts, we’ve also put together a roundup of some of the sweetest deals on accessories that’ll give you the best play you’ve ever experienced.

AAXA S1 Mini Projector for Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is so great because you can play it on any screen, including an insane one like the AAXA S1 Mini Projector which transforms your Switch from a 6” single-player screen to a large 120” multi-player screen so your entire gaming squad can get in on the action. The projector also comes with powerful stereo speakers and incredible 3-hour battery life when the Switch is fully charged.

Buy now: Get the AAXA S1 Mini Projector for $289.99, or 7% off the retail price of $312

Zone 47” Wide PC Gamer Computer Desk

Is your current gaming desk messing up your posture? Beat the Gamer’s Hunch with the Zone 47” Wide Gamer Computer Desk which features a deep gaming surface with a scratch-resistant, simulated carbon fiber finish and a beveled front cut out that keeps you close to the monitor without wrecking your back. It also has other convenient features like a cup holder, a headphone hook, a power outlet with three receptors, and two USB charging ports.

Buy now: Get the Zone 47” Desk for $249.99, or 26% off the retail price of $338

Dragon X5 Bluetooth Gaming Controller

There’s nothing more annoying than the clumsy control range you have while gaming on your phone or any other tiny screen. That’s why a Bluetooth gaming controller like the Dragon X5 is so helpful, as you can pair it to your phone, tablet, and other Bluetooth-enabled devices, and enjoy up to 10 hours of game control with a single charge. It has all the features you know and love: Analog, turbo acceleration, and multimedia functions.

Buy now: Get the Dragon X5 for $39.99, or 29% off the retail price of $56

3D VR Headset with Built-in Stereo Headphone

Take your gaming experience to a whole new level with this 3D VR Headset which offers FD and OD adjustments to expand your viewing angle and align your eyes properly with the screen box. It also has a fully adjustable head strap, an eyesight protection system, a soft nose piece, and a built-in set of stereo headphones. Only downside to getting this gadget is that you might want to live in your virtual world forever when you put it on.

Buy now: Get the 3D VR Headset for $85, or 15% off the retail price of $100

GLOW: Mixed Reality Smart Glasses

These super-light mixed reality smart glasses were successfully funded on Kickstarter at HK$1,641,790, and here’s why: By simply plugging in these stylish GLOW glasses, you can enjoy a 3D viewing experience on your phone, use hand gestures to control your game, and navigate by using tap control, voice recognition or your phone. It also has a 5-hour battery life, so you can enjoy these features with no stress.

Buy now: Get the GLOW: Mixed Reality Smart Glasses for $489, or 7% off the retail price of $529

HCG1 Pro Gaming Headset

Every good gamer knows that the quality of your headset can either make or break your gameplay. With the HCG1 Pro, you’re gonna have to find a new excuse on your bad game days because it’s got some of the best features a headset can offer: Superb sound quality, a detachable mic for loud or silent gaming, universal compatibility with your PC, Xbox, PS4, and more, and super comfy, cushioned ear pads.

Buy now: Get the HCG1 Pro for $103.99, or 45% off the retail price of $189

CORE 17” Gaming Backpack

Backpacks are a must for the standard gamer, and if you’re going to get one, it should be large enough to hold your gaming laptop or console and other accessories without looking hideous. The CORE 17” is one gaming backpack with three large storage sections and four side pockets, and it looks good too. It even has a built-in external USB charge port that powers up your phone and other devices.

Buy now: Get the CORE 17” Gaming Backpack for $129.99

Street Fighter II: Champion Edition X RepliCade

We’re rounding off this roundup with one of the classics: Street Fighter II. ON AN ARCADE MACHINE. You can play this with the original controls, and all the details from the arcade games you love are here, including the wooden cabinet, reproduced control panel, die-cast metal coin doors with a secret stash box, and more! This 12” tall arcade machine fits perfectly on your bookshelf, bar, or desk, and it’s designed in perfect 1:6 PlayScale to match your collectible figures.

Buy now: Get the Street Fighter II RepliCade for $99.99, or 16% off the retail price of $119

