These Totally Wireless Earbuds Received an Excellent Rating From PCMag and Are on Sale For Just $55

A lot of people have doubts about joining the wireless earbuds club, but paparazzi shots of stars like Kristen Stewart and Jake Gyllenhaal wearing a pair are proof that these gadgets are both cool and functional. So don’t get left behind—especially when there’s a dope set on sale for a limited time. These totally wireless earbuds received an excellent rating from PCMag and are on sale for just $55.

This pair of EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds is one amazing pair that’s a great device for music streaming, workout sessions, and answering calls. It has superior sound quality and enhanced 4-microphone call technology that filters out the noise around you.

EarFun Air has other cool features like excellent voice quality, a 35-hour battery life, and SweatShield technology that lets you go hard at the gym or on a run without worrying that the earbuds might crap out.

These Bluetooth buds fit seamlessly into your ears and give you everything you need in an audio accessory—at an 8% discount. Get yourself a pair of EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds for $54.99 while you can.

