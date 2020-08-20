Spending the Rest of Summer at the Golf Course? Check Out These 14 Accessories First!

Summer is prime golfing season, with long days and warm temperatures. But you’ll want to be sure to enjoy those afternoons sweating at the golf course while you can because soon enough it’ll be too damn cold and too damn dark to hit the links. Make the most of the rest of your season with this collection of deals just for golfers.

UnLocked Golf Swing Speed Trainer

Looking for a way to increase your endurance and speed on the golf course? This swing speed trainer gives you heavier and lighter weights to improve your strength and help you swing faster with less effort. The UnLocked training method is based on Post Activation Potentation (PAP) that generates speed from every muscle. Use the golf swing speed trainer for 3 days a week for 6 weeks, and you’ll be better at golfing than you ever were.

Buy now: Get the UnLocked Golf Swing Speed Trainer for $124.99, or 16% off the retail price of $149

Callaway Cooler Set

Nothing kills a good time on the green like warm beverages. This is where the Callaway Cooler comes in. This set contains a lined 6-pack cooler and two magnetic koozies, perfect for fitting a couple of beers in for an extra good time. The lined cooler is easily collapsible, and the koozies can be attached to the metal frame of your golf cart for easy access.

Buy now: Get the Callaway Cooler Set for $19.99, or 20% off the retail price of $24

Izzo Sharp Shooter Putting Trainer

If you want to have some fun while perfecting your game, the IZZO Sharp Shooter can help with that. It’s got hanging and swinging targets that improve your precision and speed. You can set it up at home, in the yard, or anywhere else!

Buy now: Get the Izzo Golf Sharp Shooter Putting Trainer & Game Set for $23.99, or 20% off the retail price of $29

Callaway Golf Trunk Locker

Leave the messy golf bag at home and get the Golf Trunk Locker from Callaway. This bag has easy access storage compartments with rigid wall dividers and easy-pull zippers. It also has a shoe compartment with ventilation mesh, so your sweaty kicks can get some air. When the trunk locker isn’t in use, it collapses flat for easy storage.

Buy now: Get the Callaway Golf Trunk Locker for $55.99, or 20% off the retail price of $69

Izzo Triple-Chip Chipping Net

The Triple-Chip Chipping Net is a super-catchy name for, well, anything, but this bad boy from Izzo happens to be great for practicing your short shot. It’s got 3 different targets, is super simple to set up, and collapses into a flat square for easy storage.

Buy now: Get the Izzo Triple-Chip Chipping Net for $23.99, or 20% off the retail price of $29

Callaway Executive Putting Mat

We’re stressing the EXECUTIVE part here, because the Callaway putting mat is designed with higher-quality materials than actual putting surfaces. It’s got premium backing to minimize creases and offers with-grain and against-grain speed variations. The mat also has a putting cup that’s 1/4 inch smaller than regular putting cups, so you can really hit that perfect aim.

Buy now: Get the Callaway Executive Putting Mat for $33.99, or 20% off the retail price of $49

Callaway 200s Laser Rangefinder

Here’s another steal from Callaway: a laser rangefinder featuring Pin Acquisition Technology (PAT) and a Slope Mode that gives you accurate distance measurements all in a sleek design. The Callaway 200s is easy to use and it gives you correct figures by measuring the angle of incline/decline and calculates the adjusted distance of the slope. Golfers, now you’ll really know your stuff!

Buy now: Get the Callaway 200s Laser Rangefinder for $219

PhiGolf Smart Golf Simulator With Swing Stick

Weather outside is frightful? Who says you can’t get some good swings without hitting the actual golf course? PhiGolf lets you play an indoor game with your real swing intact. This golf simulator has a smart sensor that you can set up at home, at the office, or basically anywhere else. The game works with two cool apps, so grab some snacks and have some fun. Gerald, one user who loves his PhiGolf, says it’s an “all in all great product,” and we’re with him on that one.

Buy now: Get PhiGolf for $249

PutterBall Backyard Golf Game

Golf Digest and GOLF Magazine are in on the hype about the game of PutterBall. It’s mini-golf, but with a twist: It combines the game of golf with beer pong. It’s easy to play and perfect for people who have no idea how to golf. The PutterBall set comes with a portable turf board, mini golf putters, hole covers, and golf balls. Your end-of-summer party is about to be a whole lot more fun with this.

Buy now: Get PutterBall for $169.99, or 10% off the retail price of $189

HomeCourse Indoor Golf Simulator Enclosure

Seriously step up your game in the off season, without smashing holes into your walls at home. This indoor golf simulator enclosure from HomeCourse can make it happen. At the click of a button, the HomeCourse screen morphs into an enclosure for your game. It’s made of ballistic-grade material that absorbs the impact of your golf ball, and it has a sky netting and pro-arms to stop your golf balls from hitting anyone in the eye. HomeCourse can be used with any projector and golf simulator, and it works anywhere you wish to set it up.

Buy now: Get the HomeCourse Indoor Golf Simulator Enclosure for $1,899.99, or 5% off the retail price of $1,999

Callaway Cart Cooler

With the Callaway Cart Cooler, a refreshing drink doesn’t have to be a call away (get it?). This cooler has enough space to hold up to 12 cans or nine 750-milliliter bottles, so you can stay refreshed and hydrated while you play. You can even hang it off your pushcart with the adjustable strap. The Velcro top gives you easy access to quick drinks between shots, and the cooler can be collapsed for easy storage.

Buy now: Get the Callaway Cart Cooler for $39.99, or 20% off the retail price of $49

GOLFBUDDY Aim GPS Golf Watch

The Aim W10 by GOLFBUDDY is a true buddy for all golfers. This impressive gear gives accurate measurements on its 1.3″ TFT LCD color touch screen, and it automatically recognizes what hole you’re playing. And there’s more. The AIM W10 has manual pin placement, a digital scorecard, and a pre-loaded bundle of 40,000 golf courses across 170 countries, which means you can go golfing anywhere. It doesn’t hurt that the rechargeable battery lasts up to 13 hours in golf mode too.

Buy now: Get the GOLFBUDDY GPS Golf Watch for $189.99, or 9% off the retail price of $209

Callaway Tour Set

Callaway has the perfect gift for the golf buff in your life: A set of high-quality items like a washed cotton canvas cap in low-profile design with a moisture-wicking sweatband built in. It also includes virtually unbreakable par-tees, to give that low spin launch and improve distance, and two A-grade Warbird golf balls for extra effect.

Buy now: Get the Callaway Tour Set for $23.99, or a 20% discount on the retail price of $29

GoGolf GPS Rangefinder

The GoGolf GPS Accurate Rangefinder is one of the best rangefinder options available. All you need to do is push a button, and it shows you the exact distance to the center of the green. GoGolf also syncs to your smartphone via wireless connection and gives you the exact distance of your shots. You can clip it easily to your glasses, visor, cap, or shirt, so grab it and go!

Buy now: Get the GoGolf GPS Rangefinder for $89.99

