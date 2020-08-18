These Cordless Vacuums Will Make Cleaning Suck a Little Less

On most days, if you’re looking for deals, you’re probably doing it for hot new tech or fun gadgets, not on boring household items like vacuum cleaners. However, you actually do need to clean your floors (probably more than ever #thankscoronavirus), so why not get a sleek new vacuum that’ll undoubtedly be an upgrade from that Sweep & Vac you bought at CVS or whatever ’90s monstrosity your parents handed down to you?

While smart vacuums tend to fall somewhere between prohibitively expensive and not powerful enough to do the job, the Jashen V18 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner gets by on two endearing traits. It’s as versatile as any similar unit you’ll find and it’s packing a mighty punch for a portable stick appliance.

If you’ve ever seen or used a Dyson-style cyclone-generating vacuum, then you’re familiar with the lineage seen here in the V18, the latest addition to the Jashen line of portable vacuums.

A true 2-in-1 unit, the V18 runs without a power cord with either of its two full-sized cleaning heads: a hard roller that tackles carpets and other thicker materials or a soft roller engineered for maximum pickup on hard floors and other surfaces. Thanks to the cordless power, you can get mobile with the V18, which offers up to 40 minutes of power on a single charge.

Centered around the V18’s 350-watt digital brushless motor, the 4-stage fully-sealed filtration system captures 99.99 percent of fine dust thanks to the onboard dirt sensor. The sensor actually gauges which areas hold more dirt and automatically adjusts the V18’s suction to compensate, so it always uses just the right amount of power for the job. Meanwhile, a filter sensor will warn you via the LED panel about exactly how much power you have remaining. It’ll even tell you when the filter needs to be cleaned.

If you’d rather go the handheld route, the head pops off the stick to serve as a portable vac, capable of getting powerful suction into places like bedding, furniture, upholstery, curtains, or even in between the seats of your vehicle.

In addition to its top-flight performance, the Jashen V18 is a winner on price. For a limited time, you can grab it for $199.99, a savings of 42 percent. As a bonus, you’ll also find big savings during this sale on past Jashen vacuum models we’ve featured like the V16 ($159.99, 46 percent off) and the V12S ($89.99, 10 percent off).

