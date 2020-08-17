Sanitize Your Whole Damn Life With This Portable UV Device

Even before this year, most things that were touched by human hands were pretty gross. But now that we’re working with gross and dangerous, it’s smart to take extra precautions instead of ignoring the whole thing to focus on trying to hear “green needle” and “brainstorm” at the same damn time. Go beyond the classic mask + Lysol combination with the Natural Fusion 2.0 Wireless UV Sanitizer.

The device uses ultraviolet (UV) light technology to eliminate 99.99% of bacteria, viruses, fungi, and more in just seven short minutes. What makes it stand out from similar items is that it’s incredibly easy to carry around and can be used wirelessly or while plugged into its accompanying USB cable for longer use.

Not only will sanitizing things help keep you safe, it will get rid of any unpleasant odors caused by the bacteria or fungus that have built up on surfaces over time. Its small size makes it ideal for de-funking things like shoes, bags, glove compartments, even mailboxes. Bring it along to the gym, on a road trip, or pretty much anywhere else. You can’t “person, woman, man, camera, TV” your way out of this pandemic, but you can get serious about the ways you contribute to slowing the spread of the virus—and the Natural Fusion 2.0 will help you do it.

For a limited time, you can snap up a 2-pack of these wireless UV sanitizers while they’re on sale for 29% off the retail price, costing just $84.99.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.