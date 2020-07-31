This Portable Dual Monitor Will Transform Your WFH Experience

At this point, working from home is just like, sure, whatever. And while there are plenty of obstacles to getting things done — a fridge full of snacks, a comfy napping couch, no one to catch you in a deep dive on Reddit — one of the worst is lack of equipment.

We can’t help you fight your delaying tactics, but we can help you boost productivity while you’re separated from a proper workspace and all your favorite office supplies. Nothing amps up your daily output quite like the flexibility of working with two screens, and thanks to the DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor by Mobile Pixels, you don’t have to worry about dropping a ton of dough to clutter up your incredibly tiny, already precious space with a ginormous monitor.

With the DUEX Pro, your workday is going to be So. Much. Easier. It’s got a 1080p screen that lets you enjoy sharp and clear graphics anytime plus 270-degree rotation and dual-sided sliding, so you can achieve the perfect angle for every task.

Nervous about that video conference call you’re leading? The DUEX Pro has your back there, too. It’s got a 180-degree presentation mode that lets you handle Zooms, Hangouts, Slacks, Skypes, or whatevers and present data with zero stress (at least technologically). It’s also lightweight, energy-efficient, and incredibly durable. All you have to do is attach the DUEX Pro to the back of any laptop, and you’re ready to work like a boss wherever you are.

Upgrade your entire remote-work situation: Add the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor to your kitchen counter, dining area, console table, or actual desk (if you’re lucky enough to have one), while it’s available for $249.99.

