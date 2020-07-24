Transform Your Listening Experience With These 10 Audio Gadgets

Summer 2020 was supposed to be filled with vacations beyond our zip code, rooftop happy hours, and big holiday weekend BBQs. While that’s not quite what we’re doing, that doesn’t mean everything has to suck. Soak up the good vibes of the season with the audio experience you deserve. Your socially distant plans, from long solo runs to quarantine-bubble picnics, can be a little more exciting thanks to these sweet headphones, speakers, and more.

HyperSonic Lite True Wireless Earphones

There are a ton of wireless listening options on the market right now, and finding the best ones can be a daunting task. But when you have earphones crafted by two of the engineers behind Beats by Dr. Dre and Monster products, then you know it’s gotta be the real deal. Say hello to perfect sound with the HyperSonic Lite True Wireless Earphones. These babies feature an exclusive DL02 Immersive Sound Engine that enhances music clarity and bass, plus a multi-beam mic for the best sound for phone calls. HyperSonic Lite earphones are also water resistant, so you can sweat it out with no stress, and they come with comfort shells to make long-time wear a breeze.

Marshall Mode EQ Wired Earphones

Marshall is widely known for their iconic sound devices, so it comes as no surprise that the Mode EQ Earphones have incredible sound output. These earphones are fitted with customized drivers to produce well-balanced audio with clear mid-range, extended highs, and deep bass. The set also has an EQ switch on the remote that lets you hear your sound just the way you like it. With its unique styling and tangle-resistant cord, Mode EQ not only lets you enjoy your summer playlist to the max but also looks cool doing it.

Skullcandy Jib Wireless Earbuds