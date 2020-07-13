DJ The Next Big Zoom Party With This Online Bootcamp On Ableton and Logic Pro X

Who needs a party to get their groove on? Obviously no one, not this year anyway. The era of #ClubQuarantine, when some of the biggest DJs in the business gave us a chance to party alongside loads of famous people, was dope. Keep the groove going and do the damn thing yourself with this sweet mixmaster bootcamp!

Score all the knowledge and skills you need to mix music like a pro and show the world a good time. There are virtual dance floors waiting to be filled and IG live sessions in need of someone who can spin back-to-back hits. With The Premium DJing & Music Production Bootcamp, you’ll be ready to take your place in this space like you were born to be there.

This bundle teaches you everything you need to know about the leading music production software: Ableton and Logic Pro X. It also gives you full access to over 114 lectures and 19 hours of round-the-clock content, so you can improve the quality of your music or even start making music from scratch.

The music production course takes you on a step-by-step guide on how to create tunes and mix beats using Apple loops, MIDI, and other software instruments. Your instructor, Tomas George, is on hand to coach you on songwriting, audio recording, using synthesizers, and loads of other neat stuff. A lot of people who went through the course have only great things to say about Tomas; one student reports that he’s always willing to put you straight when you’re not getting a lesson right. All you need is a working Mac or MacBook, basic music skills, the Logic Pro X software, and you’re good to go.

The online course usually costs a whopping $1,791, but you can get it at a 97% discount. With just $49.99 you can gain Diplo-level skills in almost no time.

