Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome Daisy Dove Bloom, Joins Celebrity Bad Baby Name Club

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have finally welcomed their much-awaited baby to the world. It’s a girl, and her very flowery name is Daisy Dove Bloom.

The couple announced the infant’s arrival through UNICEF because they are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity. In addition to sharing a black-and-white photo of the family’s hands, the new parents highlighted the need for safer birthing conditions in other parts of the world.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple said. “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

In celebration of their daughter’s arrival, Perry and Bloom have set up a donation page and are asking fans to throw some cash at it. “We hope your [heart emoji] can bloom with generosity,” they said.

Sweet as their efforts to improve childbirth is, the floral-themed name they bestowed on their baby is a little cringey. Daisy Dove Bloom joins many other celebrity babies with unfortunate, embarrassing, or downright awful names. Let’s review some of the worst below!

Cover Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2020

1/10 10. Apple Martin We love apples as much as the next person, but why would you name your kid after produce? The poor daughter of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay singer Chris Martin is stuck with this fruity name for life. Photo: MJ Kim (Getty Images)

2/10 9. Blue Ivy Carter Flora often serves as baby name inspiration, but the daughter of musical artists Jay-Z and Beyonce got stuck with a stinker of a name. Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images for NARAS)



3/10 8. Kulture Kiari Cephus If you're going to name your kid after a noun, could you at least spell it correctly? Apparently not if you're the daughter of rappers Cardi B and Offset. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage (Getty Images)

4/10 7. Psalm West We get it, Kanye West. You're a born-again Christian. But did you have to make your son with Kim Kardashian West bear a bible-thumping name as proof? We'd bet anything he'll end up being an atheist. Photo: Kim Kardashian (Instagram)



5/10 6. Bear Blaze Winslet We thought Kate Winslet had more sense (and sensibility), but the name for her son with Edward Abel Smith is all kinds of hippie woo-hoo. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo (Getty Images)

6/10 5. Speck Wildhorse Mellencamp This one we just don't understand at all. For a talented lyricist like John Mellencamp to name his son with Elaine Irwin something as insignificant as dust just blows our minds. Photo: Paul Natkin/WireImage (Getty Images)



7/10 4. Pilot Inspektor Riesgraf-Lee As hardcore cartoon fans, we could maybe get behind Inspector Gadget as a kid's name, but Pilot Inspektor just sounds like a job description. Still, it was the moniker of choice for the son of actor Jason Lee and Beth Riesgraf. Photo: Michael Buckner (Getty Images for IMG)

8/10 3. Diva Thin Muffin Pigeen How many drugs do you think Frank Zappa and Adelaide Gail Sloatman-Zappa were on when they named their daughter something that sounds like a diet food brand? It was the '70s, after all. Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan (Getty Images)



9/10 2. Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale No doubt two songwriters could come up with a sweet-sounding name for their son. Instead, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale came up with what could be the next big name in hard seltzer. Photo: Chris Wolf/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

10/10 1. X Æ A-12 Musk We don't know what this name means but one thing is clear: Grimes and Elon Musk clearly hate their kid already. Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.