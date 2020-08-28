Culture / Entertainment
Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome Daisy Dove Bloom, Joins Celebrity Bad Baby Name Club

by Mandatory Editors

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have finally welcomed their much-awaited baby to the world. It’s a girl, and her very flowery name is Daisy Dove Bloom.

The couple announced the infant’s arrival through UNICEF because they are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity. In addition to sharing a black-and-white photo of the family’s hands, the new parents highlighted the need for safer birthing conditions in other parts of the world.

 

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple said. “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

In celebration of their daughter’s arrival, Perry and Bloom have set up a donation page and are asking fans to throw some cash at it. “We hope your [heart emoji] can bloom with generosity,” they said.

Sweet as their efforts to improve childbirth is, the floral-themed name they bestowed on their baby is a little cringey. Daisy Dove Bloom joins many other celebrity babies with unfortunate, embarrassing, or downright awful names. Let’s review some of the worst below!

