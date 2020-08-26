This Week in Trailers: ‘The Batman,’ ‘Justice League’ & More!

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including The Batman. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

The Batman

During DC FanDome, Matt Reeves shared the epic first teaser for the highly-anticipated movie The Batman, set to Nirvana’s “Something in the Way,” and starring Robert Pattinson in a new take on the caped crusader. The film opens in theaters on October 1, 2021.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

After what feels like an eternity of waiting — and oh-so-many teases — Zack Snyder has finally unveiled the first full-length trailer to his cut of Justice League via DC FanDome, which debuts on HBO Max next year. The 2-minute-plus trailer gives us our first good look at Darkseid, but also teases more black-suited Superman action and some truly astonishing visuals.

Wonder Woman 1984

Warner Bros. has taken to the virtual stages of DC FanDome to reveal the new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer that promises big action and bold characters in the upcoming sequel. The film is set to open in theaters on October 2, 2020.

The Suicide Squad

During DC Fandome, James Gunn showed off some stunning new footage from The Suicide Squad and it actually looks quite awesome! The will hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

Tenet

With advance tickets now on sale (and Rotten Tomatoes currently at 80%), Warner Bros. has revealed the final Tenet trailer which features new future war footage, a new look at Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s character, and the new Travis Scott single “The Plan”! The highly-anticipated mystery project will first open in 70 countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Spain and the U.K. on August 26, with some territories still yet to receive a release date, while select U.S. cities will see the film open on September 3 ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

