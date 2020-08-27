Bill Murray Is ‘On the Rocks’ as Playboy Dad to Rashida Jones in New Sofia Coppola Movie

Bill Murray is back on the big screen and this time he’s teaming up again with director Sofia Coppola. The new film is called On the Rocks and it stars Murray as an aging ladies’ man who volunteers to help his adult daughter Laura (Rashida Jones) find out if her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) has been cheating on her. The father-daughter duo end up following Dean around New York trying to catch him in the act – and in the process, bond in a whole new (hilarious) way.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The role is perfectly suited to Murray, who is equal parts wise, sarcastic, cool, and paternal. In the trailer, when Laura swears her husband and the father of their two children is a “good guy and great father,” Murray’s character responds, “Sure. It’s nature. Males are forced to fight, dominate, and impregnate all females.” He also drops other hard-earned tidbits of advice, like, “A woman is at her most beautiful between the ages of 35 and 39” and “He should be worshipping the ground you walk on.”

Coppola wrote the film, so we’re confident there will be plenty of wit and heartfelt moments in the film. After all, she won the 2004 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for writing Lost in Translation.

Of course, it’ll be hard for Murray to top his performance in Lost in Translation, in which he starred as an unhappily married, washed-up actor who connects with a fellow American wanderer (played impeccably by Scarlett Johansson) in Tokyo.

“I never thought I could do something with Bill again because people have such a fondness of him and Lost in Translation,” Coppola told EW. “I could never recreate something like that, so I never wanted to touch it. But all this time has passed, and I loved working with him and I love seeing him in film. We haven’t really seen him as this debonair, playboy father at this stage [of life], so I just had to get over it because now we’re in a different phase [of life].”

Personally, we couldn’t imagine a better trifecta of talent than Coppola, Murray, and Jones. We’re stoked to check out On the Rocks when it comes to select theaters and Apple TV+ in October.

Cover Photo: Apple TV+

