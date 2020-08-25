The Batman: “I’m Vengeance” Silences Naysayers on Rob ‘The Patman’ Pattinson (And Yes, That Was Colin Farrell in the Trailer)
Matt Reeves’ The Batman exists within the vein of Batman: Year Two; Bruce Wayne is in his second year making a name for himself as Batman. He’s young, raw, and furious, not unlike members of his iconic Rogues Gallery. The film will also feature Selina Kyle and Oswald Cobblepot’s origin stories (Catwoman and the Penguin, respectively). The latter, played by a prosthetics-clad Colin Farrell, can be seen in The Batman’s teaser. However, many fans didn’t catch this because the Irish native was plump, balding, and completely unrecognizable. Thankfully, his makeup artist confirmed it:
There may have been no Bat-signal or appearances by Andy Serkis’ Alfred Pennyworth (outside of one line) and John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone, but the trailer gave us confirmation that Paul Dano’s Riddler is the main antagonist, a look at the batmobile, and one hell of a Batman. Pretty impressive considering only 25-30 percent of the movie has been filmed at this point.
In Patman, we pray, Amen.
Cover Photo: Warner Bros.
Batmen: Ben Affleck to Return to ‘Batman’ Role Alongside Michael Keaton (You Wait for the Next One, Clooney)
MORE WEIRD NEWS:
1/12
Nude Man Caught Chasing Wild Boar That Stole His Laptop, A Visual That Perfectly Depicts 2020
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Instagram
2/12
Trump-Approved Doctor Touts Cure for Coronavirus; Watch Out For That Demon Semen, Though
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: YouTube
-
3/12
Trump Finally Calls Masks Patriotic 6 Months Later While Wishing Sex Trafficking Pedophile Well, Cancel Culture Says ‘That’s Not How We Cancel Things’
For more weird news. click here.
Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor (Getty Images)
4/12
24-Year-Old Teacher Writes Her Will Before Returning to School, Trouble Deciding to Whom She Should Leave All Her Potential
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS (Getty Images)
-
5/12
Woman Creates Quarantine Barbie and It’s Spot-On 2020
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: @grandmagetsreal (Instagram)
6/12
Toddler Goes Viral By Turning Himself Into Various Foods On TikTok
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: TikTok
-
7/12
Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Uses Samurai Sword to End Boxing Match with Best Friend
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Laramie Boomerang
8/12
Rudy Giuliani Disgusted by Yankees Players Taking ‘Disgraceful’ Knee For Black Lives Matter, All This While Creating a Podcast and Going Publicly Insane
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Elsa (Getty Images)
-
9/12
Basketball Star Lou Williams Leave NBA Bubble to Go to Funeral (Ends Up at Strip Club Like Any Other Funeral)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Harry How (Getty Images)
10/12
Trump Proposes Delaying Election on Twitter, We’d Rather Eat All Our Vegetables at Dinner
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Alex Wong (Getty Images)
-
11/12
Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Confesses to Sexually Assaulting Horses, No Word Yet If It Was Straight to the Horse’s Mouth
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Mathias Ahrens (Getty Images)
12/12
Spotted! Baboons Wielding Chainsaws and Knives, No Reason to Think Next Few Months Will Escalate
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Gravity Giant Productions (Getty Images)
Who wore it best?: The Best Batmans, From Adam West to Robert Pattinson
Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.