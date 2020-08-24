Courtney Cox Kicks Jennifer Aniston’s Butt in a Friendly Game of Pool

Jennifer Aniston may be an Emmy award-winning actress with enviable good looks, but she sucks balls at pool. Need proof? Check out a video she and Friends costar Courtney Cox recently posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Friends shouldn’t let Friends play pool (especially when they suck) A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Aug 20, 2020 at 12:21pm PDT

In the vid, Courtney Cox is seen killing it at the classic bar game to the tune “My Shot” from acclaimed musical Hamilton. Then the record scratches and Aniston takes her shot. And another. And another. And another. She misses them all. It’s hard to hear, but we’re pretty sure the woman otherwise known as Rachel Green drops a few four-letter words, and gives the camera the finger.

“Friends shouldn’t let Friends play pool (especially when they suck),” Aniston captioned the video. Animosity aside, she was a good sport.

Cox’s caption read: “I may have had a good night…but could my friend BE any cuter?”

No, she couldn’t. The Morning Show actress hasn’t aged a day since Friends, and looked girl-next-door adorable in a flowy black dress and dangly gold necklaces.

But she can’t play pool for shit. Well, until the last shot of the video, when she finally pockets a ball. If you’re reading this, Jen, we’d be happy to teach you a few pool tricks.

Cover Photo: @jenniferaniston (Instagram)

