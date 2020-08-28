‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Filled the Streaming Void, Thanks Netflix (Do You Have Anything For Our Other Voids?)

The second season of The Umbrella Academy opens with everyone’s favorite time-traveling 16/58-year-old, Number Five. After attempting to teleport him and his dysfunctional family back in time to avert the apocalypse, he finds him in Dallas, on Nov. 25, 1963. A tank rolls by (accompanied by soldiers), jets fly overhead, and a newspaper headline reads “Soviets Attack U.S.” It’s all-out war in Texas. Five exclaims, “What the hell did we do now?!” Dear Netflix, thank you. Sincerely, quarantined comic-book nerds.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcdqpPzlTkM

Based on Gerard Way’s (of My Chemical Romance) comic book of the same name, The Umbrella Academy follows seven children adopted by billionaire industrialist, Sir Reginald Hargeeves. All of the children were born on the same day and possess special abilities; therefore, their adoptive father raises them to “save the world.” Unfortunately for the world, dysfunction intervenes, and “The Umbrella Academy” becomes a clan of misfits.

People have been waiting for something to new to binge and, last month, The Umbrella Academy delivered. Watching the Hargeeves screw up is just as insane and wonderful as it was in 2019—Klaus establishes a cult (and once again embraces hedonism), Diego is way more interesting, Allison is a civil rights activist, Luther still has daddy issues, Ben is still dead (and somehow the most reasonable), and Vanya is still a complete and utter liability. On top of all that, Five is also still a dick—which is fantastic, because potty-mouthed children never get old. (Cast Aidan Gallagher as Robin already!)

This season of The Umbrella Academy succeeds by focusing on the family dynamic more than its central crisis. This is why it’s able to make us laugh even when the world is falling apart, both around its heroes and us. Most of the scrolling souls reading this probably devoured the show in two sittings. Once for 2019 and 2020. The latter squat filled the streaming void: that hole we fill we copious amount of nonsense to distract from our indecisiveness, commitment, and intimacy issues. Cheers to self-destructive tendencies!

That said, hey Netflix, do you have anything for our other voids?

Cover Photo: Netflix

