Joe Biden

Mandatory Voting: 12 Simple Reasons to Be Pro Joe (And Against Don the Con)

by Mandatory Editors

To call Joe Biden an “imperfect” candidate would be too kind. The former vice president has been accused of sexual assault, refused to apologize for his insensitive treatment of Anita Hill, and has a penchant for nonconsensual sniffing of women’s hair and massaging their shoulders – and these are just his offenses against women.

He’s also old, quite possibly senile, and has an antiquated worldview seemingly formed in the ‘50s that hasn’t evolved much. As Melissa Batchelor Warnke wrote in the Los Angeles Times: “Joe Biden is three children in a trenchcoat, twice passed-over, alternately psychobabbling and walking out of the frame.”

Biden is no one’s first choice, but we have to vote for him because the alternative is certain death. For some, including those caged at the border, BIPOC targeted by racist police, and anyone afflicted by COVID-19, we mean that quite literally.

Still unconvinced? Let us count the reasons why you should be pro-Joe on your ballot – even though you know this country deserves better.

