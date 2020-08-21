TikTok Users Getting Injured Trying to Twerk Like Cardi B, Someone Pause That ‘WAP’ Before Someone Slips and Falls

There’s nothing wrong with trying to emulate your favorite musical artists. Who hasn’t envied the moves of artists like Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion? Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, after all. But if you’re injuring yourself in the process, it’s time to take a step back and sit this song out.

Such is the case with “WAP,” the new racy tune by Cardi B that’s caused quite a stir on social media. Apparently, TikTokers are attempting to twerk like the raunchy rapper – and injuring themselves in the process. Fans are reporting bruises, a pinched neck, back pain, and dislocated knees. (Talk about break dancing!)

Choreographer Brian Esperon’s tutorial is to blame. It has 13 million views – and has inspired many people to attempt the gravity-defying moves. “When the dance you made on tiktok sends someone to the hospital,” Esperon commented regarding a video where a woman blew out her knee and had to be hospitalized after flubbing the infamous dance.

Perhaps as penance, Esperon created a slightly easier version of the routine for those of us who don’t have Cardi B’s flexibility. Somehow, we’re sure there are still people out there who will end up hurting themselves in the pursuit of social media stardom.

Cover Photo: TikTok

