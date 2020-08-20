Mandatory Reboot! ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ Getting Refurbished With Will Smith and Kevin Hart Twist

Reboots can be hit or miss, and we’re definitely suffering some fatigue in the reboot arena when it comes to TV shows. But a recent reboot announcement has us psyched because it could very well top the original. We’re talking about the classic comedy Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, which is being remade with Will Smith and Kevin Hart in the iconic roles formerly occupied by Steve Martin and John Candy.

In case you missed the memorable 1987 John Hughes film, it follows Neal Page (Martin), who’s trying to get from New York to Chicago for his family’s Thanksgiving and is being thwarted at every turn. Complicating matters is Del Griffith (Candy), an overly-friendly shower curtain ring salesman with whom Neal begrudgingly joins forces after their flights get canceled.

“The remake will be a modern update of the original, with Smith and Hart as the oil-and-water duo,” Paramount Pictures said in a statement. “Despite not getting along the two must team up to tackle the gauntlet of holiday travel disasters to get home to their loved ones.”

Aeysha Carr (Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Woke) is writing the script – which we assume will feature Smith as the agitated straight man and Hart as the well-intentioned but annoying sidekick. We can’t wait to see what kind of hijinks the duo get up to – or what kind of car they end up in. (It’s pretty hard to top that green, wood-paneled monstrosity otherwise known the Gran Detroit Farm and Country.)

No word on a release date yet, but we could all use a little travel humor, especially now, when going anywhere is more complicated (and infuriating) than ever before.

Cover Photo: Paramount Pictures

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Mandatory Staff Picks: 10 Hysterical Comedies to Watch After a Rough Day

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.