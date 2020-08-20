Culture / Entertainment

Mandatory Reboot! ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ Getting Refurbished With Will Smith and Kevin Hart Twist

by Mandatory Editors

Reboots can be hit or miss, and we’re definitely suffering some fatigue in the reboot arena when it comes to TV shows. But a recent reboot announcement has us psyched because it could very well top the original. We’re talking about the classic comedy Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, which is being remade with Will Smith and Kevin Hart in the iconic roles formerly occupied by Steve Martin and John Candy.

In case you missed the memorable 1987 John Hughes film, it follows Neal Page (Martin), who’s trying to get from New York to Chicago for his family’s Thanksgiving and is being thwarted at every turn. Complicating matters is Del Griffith (Candy), an overly-friendly shower curtain ring salesman with whom Neal begrudgingly joins forces after their flights get canceled.

“The remake will be a modern update of the original, with Smith and Hart as the oil-and-water duo,” Paramount Pictures said in a statement. “Despite not getting along the two must team up to tackle the gauntlet of holiday travel disasters to get home to their loved ones.”

Aeysha Carr (Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Woke) is writing the script – which we assume will feature Smith as the agitated straight man and Hart as the well-intentioned but annoying sidekick. We can’t wait to see what kind of hijinks the duo get up to – or what kind of car they end up in. (It’s pretty hard to top that green, wood-paneled monstrosity otherwise known the Gran Detroit Farm and Country.)

No word on a release date yet, but we could all use a little travel humor, especially now, when going anywhere is more complicated (and infuriating) than ever before.

