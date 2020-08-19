Netflix’s ‘Away’ Finally Puts Female Astronaut on Screen (Since They Couldn’t Shoot Trump into Space)

There’s no shortage of astronaut films. From Ad Astra to Interstellar to First Man, we’ve seen enough space-themed movies to last a lifetime. What we haven’t seen much of, however, are female astronauts on screen. But a new Netflix original series called Away is about to change that.

Judging by the trailer that just dropped, the show promises to be an emotional rollercoaster ride for viewers. In the opening scenes, the evocative piano tune “Clair de Lune” plays as astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank) prepares to leave on the United States’ first mission to mars.

While Green and her diverse team are in orbit, their families on the ground struggle to stay connected with them. Green’s husband (Josh Charles) confronts health issues as their young daughter (Talitha Bateman) deals with missing her mom. While there will be plenty of out-of-this world special effects and storylines, the heart of this drama is family. As Green tells her daughter from space, “You’re my reason, my reason to hold on tight.”

With executive producer Jason Katmis (of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood fame) behind the 10-episode drama, it’s bound to be a tear-jerker. And despite taking place in the future, the themes are modern-day relatable. So prepare your popcorn, restock your Kleenex supply, and get ready to forget the world for a while when Away debuts on Sept. 4.

