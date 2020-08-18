Fresh Prince: Big Willie’s Changes His Style With Dramatic Reboot of the ’90s Classic, Carlton’s Dance Moves Far Too Hilarious to Include

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is back! Well, sort of. A reboot is on the way of the rags-to-riches sitcom that made Will Smith a household name. Unfortunately, Smith isn’t it. And it’s not a comedy. (We’re really selling this, aren’t we?)

That’s probably not what you were hoping to hear, but Hollywood decided to take a different approach with this one. Titled Bel-Air, the new series is a serious take on the ‘90s NBC storyline. It was inspired by superfan Morgan Cooper’s 4-minute trailer, which caught the attention of Smith when it went viral in March of 2019. Like the original, the show centers on a young Black man who moves from the tough streets of Philly to bougie Bel Air, but this time it’s after a run-in with the police.

Cooper will co-write the script with Chris Collins (The Wire, Crash, Sons of Anarchy) while Smith, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy and Susan Borowitz, will executive produce. The series is currently being shopped to various streamers; rumor has it that Peacock, Netflix and HBO Max are bidding. Since HBO Max is now streaming the original series, it would make sense for the new series to land there, too.

Though the show will be a drama, the Hollywood Reporter claims it will still incorporate “swagger and fun nods to the original show” while addressing weightier themes like what it means to be a Black man in America. While that definitely sounds like a series worth watching, we will mourn the fact that Carlton’s dance moves will probably be too hilarious to include.

Cover Photo: NBC

Catch up: 10 Amazing TV Shows Streaming Now That You Might Have Missed

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Prepare your watchlist: TV Shows Returning in 2020 That We Can’t Wait to Binge On

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.