The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Fresh Prince: Big Willie’s Changes His Style With Dramatic Reboot of the ’90s Classic, Carlton’s Dance Moves Far Too Hilarious to Include

by Mandatory Editors

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is back! Well, sort of. A reboot is on the way of the rags-to-riches sitcom that made Will Smith a household name. Unfortunately, Smith isn’t it. And it’s not a comedy. (We’re really selling this, aren’t we?)

That’s probably not what you were hoping to hear, but Hollywood decided to take a different approach with this one. Titled Bel-Air, the new series is a serious take on the ‘90s NBC storyline. It was inspired by superfan Morgan Cooper’s 4-minute trailer, which caught the attention of Smith when it went viral in March of 2019. Like the original, the show centers on a young Black man who moves from the tough streets of Philly to bougie Bel Air, but this time it’s after a run-in with the police.

Cooper will co-write the script with Chris Collins (The Wire, Crash, Sons of Anarchy) while Smith, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy and Susan Borowitz, will executive produce. The series is currently being shopped to various streamers; rumor has it that Peacock, Netflix and HBO Max are bidding. Since HBO Max is now streaming the original series, it would make sense for the new series to land there, too.

Though the show will be a drama, the Hollywood Reporter claims it will still incorporate “swagger and fun nods to the original show” while addressing weightier themes like what it means to be a Black man in America. While that definitely sounds like a series worth watching, we will mourn the fact that Carlton’s dance moves will probably be too hilarious to include.

