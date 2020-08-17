Destiny’s Child ‘Survivor’ Parody Gives Viral Glimpse at the Badassery of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recently revealed that her cancer returned earlier this year and that she underwent chemotherapy to treat it. It’s just the latest in a series of health woes for Ginsburg that has progressives terrified that the Notorious R.B.G. is going to kick the bucket while President Trump is still in office.

Missy Modell, the viral Instagram singer-songwriter who loves to make parodies political, has released an encouraging tribute to the 87-year-old trailblazer. Dressed in the justice’s trademark black robe, doily-like collar, oversized glasses, and dangly earrings, Modell belts out an empowering anthem set to Destiny Child’s chart-topping tune “Survivor.”



“Ruth Bader Ginsburg / She’s not gon’ give up / She’s not gon’ stop / She’s gon’ work harder,” she sings. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg / She’s gonna make it / She will survive / Keep us survivin.”

In the caption of the video, Modell lays out why we can’t let Trump choose another Supreme Court Justice – namely because it could result in an attempt to overturn Roe v. Wade (which legalized abortion), the erasure of the Voting Rights Act, the loss of constitutional rights for LGBTQ Americans, and the diminishment of the EPA, potentially worsening the climate change crisis.

What can you do to make sure these things don’t happen? Well, while we’d like to think that sending R.B.G. good vibes is enough, it isn’t. The next best thing? Vote in the presidential election on Nov. 3 (or mail in your ballot before then). We, much less Ginsburg, can’t survive another four years of this administration in one piece.

Cover Photo: @missymodell (Instagram)

