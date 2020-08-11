‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel in the Works – With 60-Year-Old Jennifer Grey as Baby?

Nobody puts Baby in a corner. Or a subpar sequel. So we can’t blame Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey for turning down the 2017 ABC TV remake of the iconic 1987 film. Fans may have been disappointed then, but now they can do a happy dance, because the character formally known as Frances Houseman is coming back to the big screen.

If it’s been a while since you’ve seen the film, we’ll jog your memory. Grey played Baby, a precocious teen who takes a summer vacation with her family at a Catskills resort where she meets and falls in love with dance instructor Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze). Their liaison makes her grow up fast, and the film culminates in an epic dance scene set to the Golden Globe- and Academy Award-winning tune “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.”

Now, a new chapter in Baby’s life is in the works, and 60-year-old Grey is going to be in it. We don’t know much about the plot beyond that. What we do know, sadly, is that Swayze won’t be part of the storyline; the actor with insane dancing skills died in 2009 at the age of 57.

Still, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said the sequel will be “exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the Company’s history.”

We know it could never top the original, but we can’t wait to see what kind of fancy footwork Baby will be up to in this new installment.

Cover Photo: Lionsgate

