‘A League of Their Own’ Coming to TV – Sadly, Without Tom Hanks Screaming “There’s No Crying in Baseball!”

Once upon a time, women played professional baseball. Most of us were oblivious to this fact until we saw the 1992 film A League of Their Own. The dramedy featured an all-star cast of leading ladies including Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, and Lori Petty, all of whom depicted ballplayers in the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) during the 1940s and ’50s.

But the biggest scene-stealer of the movie was Tom Hanks, who played a volatile and alcoholic coach Jimmy Dugan. In his most memorable scene, he brutally critiques a pitcher’s performance, and when she begins to weep, he screams, “There’s no crying in baseball!”

The good news is that A League of Their Own is getting a reboot in the form of a series for Amazon Prime Video. The bad news is that Tom Hanks is not reprising his role (as far as we know; a fan can hope). Instead, the show will star Abbi Jacobson of Broad City (who is also producing). She’ll be joined by Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez, and Priscilla Delgado.

Photo: Amazon Studios

The series will diverge from the film by “widening the lens” to take a “deeper look at race and sexuality,” according to a statement released by the studio.

“It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams,” said producers Jacobson and Will Graham in a statement. “We’re hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities.”

That’s all good and well, but could you please convince Tom Hanks to come back as Coach Dugan? It just won’t be the same ballgame without him.

