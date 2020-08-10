Culture / Entertainment
Perry Mason

How HBO’s ‘Perry Mason’ Is Teaching Us to Stop Moping (And Get Our Shit Together)

by Mandatory Editors

You can learn a lot from Perry Mason. The new HBO prequel series gives viewers a peek into the intrepid defense lawyer’s humble beginnings. When the show starts in the 1930s, Mason is a down-on-his-luck divorced dad living on his parents’ run-down California farm. His existence is sad and slovenly, his only source of affection is a fuck buddy with one eye on his acreage, and he’s struggling to piece together an infant murder mystery case.

But Mason pulls himself up by his bootstraps and mans up when a colleague commits suicide. He soon becomes the polished attorney viewers adored in the ‘50s and ‘60s. You can follow in his gumshoe footsteps and leave your lackluster existence behind, too. Stop moping and get your shit together like Mason with our helpful guide.

Cover Photo: HBO

Catch up: 10 Amazing TV Shows Streaming Now That You Might Have Missed

Prepare your watchlist: TV Shows Returning in 2020 That We Can’t Wait to Binge On

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.