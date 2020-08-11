Ryan Reynolds’ Cut of ‘Green Lantern’: The Snyder Cut of ‘Justice League’ Minus Maximum Effort

In case you haven’t heard, years of #ReleasetheSnyderCut posts have paid off. Zack Snyder’s Justice League will release on HBO Max next year as either a four-hour movie or six episodic “chapters.” It’s set to redeem the DC Extended Universe’s less-than-reverential run. Word has it, the film may even feature other DC characters who have yet to appear in the DCEU. Maybe we’ll even see Hal Jordan aka Green Lantern?

Enter Hollywood’s champion of irreverence, Ryan Reynolds. Before donning the foreskin of a “disgusting avocado” in Deadpool, Reynolds notoriously wore an animated super suit in 2011’s Green Lantern. That film barely recovered its $200 million budget and wears its 26% on Rotten Tomatoes like a scarlet letter. Reynolds still hasn’t even seen the final cut of the film. However, this doesn’t mean he’s opposed to reprising the role…

I’m not playing Hawkman in Black Adam. Although I generally do whatever the hell @TheRock tells me to do. I would however love to be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie and I’ve heard I may already be in it? #SnyderCut — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 4, 2020

Green Lantern is an admitted low point of Reynolds’ career (side note: National Lampoon’s Van Wilder has not aged well), one he has never stopped talking about it. On numerous occasions, the Canadian actor has poked fun at his tenure as a ring bearer. His most famous jab came in Deadpool 2’s end credits scene, where Wade Wilson (Reynolds) travels back in time to murder Reynolds before he stars in the Warner Bros. flop — “You’re welcome Canada.” The scene is a stroke of meta magic that even elicited a tweet from Warner Bros. where they asked Reynolds for his ring back.

Well, if we’d used a NuvaRing™️ in the first place, we wouldn’t be in this mess. #deadpool2 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 19, 2018

Elaborating on Wilson’s antics in Deadpool 2, and all this Snyder Cut talk, Reynolds recently shared his “judicious” cut of Green Lantern. The 27-second cinematic experience sees Green Lantern cross over with Justice League and Reynolds replace himself with Tom Cruise…it’s unlikely Reynolds will have anything to do with the actual Snyder Cut.

Here’s the secret Reynolds Cut of GL you all haven’t been waiting for. In order to make it as great as possible we made some judicious cuts. pic.twitter.com/B2tUelctr8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 4, 2020

Cover Photo: Warner Bros.

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Animated super suits: RANKED! The 10 Coolest Black Superheroes You Wish You Could Be

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.