Mandatory Reads: LeBron James Children’s Book ‘I Promise’ Out Today, Promises to Be King For Kid Reading

by Mandatory Editors

LeBron James is a man of many talents. And his next endeavor is a whole new ball game for the L.A. Lakers superstar. He’s going to be a children’s book author. I Promise, King James’ 40-page picture book debut, drops today. It’s based on a poem James wrote and is paired with Nina Mata’s illustrations.

The title of the book comes from James’ “I Promise” program, which includes a school and “motivates children everywhere to always #StriveForGreatness.” The rhyming text of the tome is made up of self-empowering mantras like, “I promise to use my voice and stand up for what’s right,” “I promise to ask for help whenever I need it,” and “I promise to be me.” A companion audiobook is also on the way, featuring the vocal talents on none other than James’ mom, Gloria.

“Books have the ability to teach, inspire, and bring people together. That’s why these books, and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together, mean so much to me,” James said of the project.

And in case you thought this was a one-and-done proposition, think again. James has a middle-grade book also in the works which will be out next year. Sounds like a literary slam-dunk to us!

Cover Photo: Ezra Shaw / Staff (Getty Images)

