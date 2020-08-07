Culture / Entertainment

Seth Rogen Goes Green: First HBO Max’s ‘An American Pickle’ and Now an Animated ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Movie

by Josh Plainse

HBO Max’s Seth Rogen-led comedy, An American Pickle, becomes available to stream this week. The film follows a 1920s immigrant worker who is preserved in pickle brine for 100 years. When he awakens, he seeks outs his only surviving relative, his great-grandson (also played by Rogen) — one bong, two Rogens, same laugh. 

An American Pickle isn’t the only green thing Rogen is involved in. According to Deadline, Nickelodeon (and Paramount) is rebooting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the silver screen with Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver’s production company, Point Grey Pictures, at the helm. Jeff Rowe is set to direct and Brendan O’Brien will be writing the script. The project will be Nick Animation Studio’s first CG-animated theatrical feature. 

When you think Rogen, you think about his appetite for R-rated language,  genitalia jokes, and weed. However, the comedic genius of Rogen and Goldberg is more than just Sausage Party-esque gags. Whether the story is about two best friends growing apart, a frat president moving on, or an irresponsible stoner becoming a father, there’s always heart in their humor.

Nickelodeon recently revived the TMNT nostalgia reminiscent of the ’80s and ’90s on the small screen; now, a contemporary, quirky, and endearing blockbuster is just what the franchise needs. The last thing TMNT fans (the ones who had Michelangelo birthday cakes throughout the ’90s) need is another lackluster adaptation of Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird’s comic book. Thankfully, everything Rogen is attached to is pretty good (besides Green Hornet, that sucked). That said, let’s take a look back at some of Rogen’s best projects, specifically ones he’s produced. 

