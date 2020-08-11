Nostalgia Alert: Your Favorite Classic Black Sitcoms Are Coming to Netflix (Guess Which One We’re Most Excited About)

Photo: ABC

This summer, Netflix has really helped everyone climb aboard the nostalgia train. Seemingly out of nowhere, the streaming service dropped classic episodes of the ’90s game show Supermarket Sweep and revived Unsolved Mysteries for contemporary audiences. Now, the streaming giant has announced it’s bringing back your favorite black sitcoms and we couldn’t be more excited.

Last week, on Netflix’s Strong Black Lead Twitter account, the company announced it would soon be streaming such classic shows as Moesha, The Game, The Parkers, Half & Half, and others. Obviously, we’re most stoked about the addition of the Tia and Tamara Mowry and Jackée Harry-driven Sister, Sister that ran from 1994 to 1999. We can’t wait to rediscover the hijinks the twins get into.

Sadly, the announcement doesn’t mean these iconic shows are dropping immediately. The company is spacing out the releases with Moesha currently the only available show. The Game will make its debut on Aug. 15, Sister, Sister will arrive on Sept. 1, Girlfriends on Sept. 11, The Parkers will drop on Oct. 1, Half & Half on Oct. 15, and finally One on One on Oct. 15.

We can only hope that the arrival of these shows means that eventually, Netflix will add more of our favorite black comedies like Martin, Family Matters, and Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper. We have to get our Urkel fix during these trying times.

1/4 Mandatory Good News: Opera House Reopens Doors to a Full House of…House Plants For more good news, click here. Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP

2/4 Black Influencers You Should Be Following on Instagram For more good news, click here. Photo: Bravo/Contributor (Getty Images)



3/4 Usher Drops Powerful Op-Ed to Make Juneteenth a National Holiday, Says He Wants It ‘My Way’ For more good news, click here. Cover: Kevin Winter/MTV1415 (Getty)

4/4 Photo of French Bulldog Doing the Splits Will Make 2020 All Better For more good news, click here. Photo: @brandonboyd (Instagram)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.