Oprah Cedes ‘O’ Magazine Cover For the First Time Ever — To Breonna Taylor
We’ll say it: Oprah Winfrey is a little full of herself. And why shouldn’t she be? She’s only the first black female multi-billionaire in North America, is considered the greatest black philanthropist in history, and has earned the nickname “Queen of All Media.” So the fact that she wants to put herself on the cover of every issue of O magazine is A-OK by us.
Ah, but Oprah also knows how to use her power for good. So, for the first time in 20 years, Oprah has ceded her space on the O magazine cover to Breonna Taylor. She was the 26-year-old EMT who was shot to death by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, when they entered her home on a no-knock warrant in March. They were investigating drug charges involving Taylor’s boyfriend. When police broke down the door, Taylor’s boyfriend fired at them, thinking they were intruders. Police returned fire, killing Taylor in the process. None of the officers involved have been arrested or charged for her murder.
View this post on Instagram
For the first time in 20 years, @oprah has given up her O Magazine cover to honor Breonna Taylor. She says, “Breonna Taylor. She was just like you. And like everyone who dies unexpectedly, she had plans. Plans for a future filled with responsibility and work and friends and laughter. Imagine if three unidentified men burst into your home while you were sleeping. And your partner fired a gun to protect you. And then mayhem. What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine. I cry for justice in her name.” Tap the link in our bio to read more about Oprah’s tribute to Breonna—and her recent conversation with her mother, Tamika Palmer. Breonna: This one’s for you 🙏🏽 The September issue will be available wherever you buy or download your magazines on 8/11. (🎨: @alexis_art)
“What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice,” Oprah said in an Instagram post announcing the cover. “And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine. I cry for justice in her name.”
Oprah’s tribute to Taylor, and a conversation with her mother, will be in the September 2020 issue, which is on newsstands and available for download on Aug. 11.
Cover Photos: Emma McIntyre / Staff (Getty Images) and O magazine
