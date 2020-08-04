Chrissy Teigen Differentiates Between Cake and a Roll of Toilet Paper We’re Already Taking For Granted in New Show

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

You probably don’t have Quibi. You might have had it, but decided not to pay for it when your free trial ended. But, if you’re one of the few people who actually paid for the app, and you didn’t get enough of Chrissy Teigen on her The Peoples Court rip-off Chrissy’s Court, you’ll soon be able to watch a bit-sized show where she (and other people) has to look at various objects and guess whether they are cake or not. Yes, that’s the real premise of the show.

The timing couldn’t be better as the internet has exploded with photos and videos of cakes made to look exactly like everyday items. Many of them are so well-made, you’d be hard-pressed to figure out they weren’t actually a pair of Crocs, a juicy-looking pickle, a tattooed arm, or chicken and biscuit sandwich. Spoiler alert: they’re all cake.

The show, based on a similar show from Japan called Sokkuri Sweets, is called Eye Candy. On it, two teams (made up of both celebrities and random everyday people) will have to guess if an object placed in front of them is the actual object or if it’s actually cake. Obviously, hilarity will ensue.

So, if you’re interested in watching Teigen, other celebrities, and random people try to figure out if some is or isn’t cake, this is definitely the show for you. If not, just continue not watching Quibi just like the rest of us.

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.