Culture / Entertainment
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Differentiates Between Cake and a Roll of Toilet Paper We’re Already Taking For Granted in New Show

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

You probably don’t have Quibi. You might have had it, but decided not to pay for it when your free trial ended. But, if you’re one of the few people who actually paid for the app, and you didn’t get enough of Chrissy Teigen on her The Peoples Court rip-off Chrissy’s Court, you’ll soon be able to watch a bit-sized show where she (and other people) has to look at various objects and guess whether they are cake or not. Yes, that’s the real premise of the show.

View this post on Instagram

WOULD YOU EAT THIS?? 🤩🤩 For the love of #Cake 🎂🎂🎂 Watch Creativity At Its Peek 👌📸 @thebake_king Takes Cake Baking To A Whole New Level. 🙌🙌🙌 #EverythingIsCake 🙉 AMAZING 💙💙💙 . . . #cake #cakedesign #food #baker #genius #creativity #thebakeking #video #amazing #foodporn #cakedecorating #cakes #watch #cakedesign #cakeart #videooftheday #Thursday #thursdayvibes #fun #passion #viral

A post shared by DUCHESS INTERNATIONAL MAGAZINE (@duchessintmagazine) on

The timing couldn’t be better as the internet has exploded with photos and videos of cakes made to look exactly like everyday items. Many of them are so well-made, you’d be hard-pressed to figure out they weren’t actually a pair of Crocs, a juicy-looking pickle, a tattooed arm, or chicken and biscuit sandwich. Spoiler alert: they’re all cake.

The show, based on a similar show from Japan called Sokkuri Sweets, is called Eye Candy. On it, two teams (made up of both celebrities and random everyday people) will have to guess if an object placed in front of them is the actual object or if it’s actually cake. Obviously, hilarity will ensue.

So, if you’re interested in watching Teigen, other celebrities, and random people try to figure out if some is or isn’t cake, this is definitely the show for you. If not, just continue not watching Quibi just like the rest of us.

Bear Pool: Ryan Reynolds Is Offering $4K Reward For Anyone Who Can Find a Lost Stuffed Animal

Mandatory Summer: How to Grill the Perfect Kebabs

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.