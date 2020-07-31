Meanwhile in Florida: LeBron James Helping 700K Ex-Felons to Vote as Trump Cancels Jacksonville Speech (Go Florida! For Once)

LeBron James is putting his money where his mouth – or rather, where his political stance – is. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is dropping $100K through his More Than a Vote organization to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. The latter is one of the proponents of a 2018 ballot measure that gave ex-felons the right to vote. Trouble is, Republicans in power figured out how to block those same ex-felons from registering to vote if they had unpaid court costs or fines.

James’ donation will pay off those court costs and fines, ensuring that the ex-felons — up to 700K of them — can register to vote.

“We believe that your right to vote shouldn’t depend upon whether or not you can pay to exercise it,” More Than a Vote member – and Miami Heat forward – Udonis Haslem said in a statement.

More Than a Vote was founded in the weeks of unrest after the police killing of George Floyd, with the goals of mobilizing black voters and fighting voter suppression. It’s just one of many celebrity-led efforts to get Americans out to the polls this November.

The $100K donation is only the beginning of what is likely to be an ongoing collaboration between James’ non-profit and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. Dare we say it’s the only good thing to come out of Florida recently – or ever?

Meanwhile, Trump abruptly canceled the GOP convention’s Jacksonville events, where he was scheduled to give a keynote speech. Two good pieces of news out of Florida in one week! Maybe the cursed state is finally turning a corner after all?

