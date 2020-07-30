Culture / Entertainment
Kaitlin Olson

It’s Not Always Sunny: Kaitlin Olson Gives Husband Rob McElhenney a Third-Degree Burn on Instagram After Emmy Nom

by Erica Rivera

An Emmy nomination is a big deal. We can’t blame anyone who gets one for wanting to gloat. But Kaitlin Olson, who you likely know best for playing Dee Reynolds on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, did so brilliantly – and burned her husband of 12 years in the process.

Olson posted her humble brag in a video on Instagram with Rob McElhenney, who plays Mac on It’s Always Sunny and is one of the series’ writers. It starts out sweet, with McElhenney strumming Death Cab For Cutie’s “I’ll Follow You Into the Dark” on an acoustic guitar. Then Olson nonchalantly interrupts with the quip, “I got nominated for an Emmy on a show you didn’t write.”

Ouch. It’s a hard truth to swallow, as It’s Always Sunny has never been nominated for an Emmy, despite being the longest-running live-action comedy series with its upcoming 15th season. Olson’s Emmy nod is for her role as Cricket Melfi on the Quibi series Flipped, a parody based on home renovation superstars Chip and Joanna Gaines which finds the couple kidnapped and forced to flip homes for drug cartel members.

Who knows what drives Emmy nominations. It’s Always Sunny certainly deserves recognition, but for whatever reason hasn’t nabbed it yet. Still, McElhenney took his wife’s big news in stride, acknowledging it with a “Yep” as Olson smugly sips from her water bottle.

Your time will come, Rob. For now, we’ll revel in your wife’s success.

