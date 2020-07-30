It’s Not Always Sunny: Kaitlin Olson Gives Husband Rob McElhenney a Third-Degree Burn on Instagram After Emmy Nom

An Emmy nomination is a big deal. We can’t blame anyone who gets one for wanting to gloat. But Kaitlin Olson, who you likely know best for playing Dee Reynolds on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, did so brilliantly – and burned her husband of 12 years in the process.

Olson posted her humble brag in a video on Instagram with Rob McElhenney, who plays Mac on It’s Always Sunny and is one of the series’ writers. It starts out sweet, with McElhenney strumming Death Cab For Cutie’s “I’ll Follow You Into the Dark” on an acoustic guitar. Then Olson nonchalantly interrupts with the quip, “I got nominated for an Emmy on a show you didn’t write.”

Ouch. It’s a hard truth to swallow, as It’s Always Sunny has never been nominated for an Emmy, despite being the longest-running live-action comedy series with its upcoming 15th season. Olson’s Emmy nod is for her role as Cricket Melfi on the Quibi series Flipped, a parody based on home renovation superstars Chip and Joanna Gaines which finds the couple kidnapped and forced to flip homes for drug cartel members.

Who knows what drives Emmy nominations. It’s Always Sunny certainly deserves recognition, but for whatever reason hasn’t nabbed it yet. Still, McElhenney took his wife’s big news in stride, acknowledging it with a “Yep” as Olson smugly sips from her water bottle.

Your time will come, Rob. For now, we’ll revel in your wife’s success.

Cover Photo: @robmcelhenney (Instagram)

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.