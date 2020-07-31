Kristen Bell Children’s Book ‘The World Needs More Purple People’ Is Bold Considering the One-Eyed, One-Horned Flying Purple People Eater Out There

A children’s book about becoming a purple person. Sounds innocent enough, right? Or like a book about Prince fans? Well, no, it’s neither of those things. Critics are calling out The Good Place actress Kristen Bell for her new book, The World Needs More Purple People, for its racist undertones.

What’s the problem with her premise? That the book encourages kids to become “purple people” who look for “similarities before differences.” Bell’s intent, from what we can glean, is to help kids find common ground. But readers are, well, reading into the text, saying that it promotes color-blindness.

Not at all. This book is not intended on teaching kids anything about race. Instead, its about teaching kids to find out what personality traits have in common and be kind, inclusive, and individually themselves. If you ever read it, you'd know. Xo — Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) June 15, 2020

In addition, random house participates in "authenticity reads" as part of the editorial process. Those readers were asked to evaluate with an eye toward inclusion and to help us recognize any blind spots. — Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) June 14, 2020

Hmm, I'm sorry that brings up a terribly racist idea in your head. Let's retire that song and never think of it again. Our Purple People are kind, inclusive, hardworkers, laugh alot, and love being uniquely themselves. Xo — Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) June 15, 2020

In addition, random house participates in "authenticity reads" as part of the editorial process. Those readers were asked to evaluate with an eye toward inclusion and to help us recognize any blind spots. — Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) June 14, 2020

Here’s Bell’s explanation of the book:

Kristen Bell has written her first children's book 'The World Needs More Purple People' about a purple person, who looks for similarities before differences. pic.twitter.com/xKHe7J1gpG — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) June 12, 2020

Bell claims she wrote the book two years ago, long before the murder of George Floyd and subsequent uprising for racial justice. At the very least, the publication of her book is bad timing. At worst, it’s a white woman’s tone-deaf manifesto about not seeing color.

Watch Jeremy Lin read the book on YouTube and decide for yourself.

Cover Photo: YouTube

