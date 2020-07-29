Rebel Wilson Bikini Photo Stuns Our Quarantine Curves, Confronts Our 4 Months of Zero Exercise and All the Comfort Food

When Rebel Wilson declared 2020 her Year of Health, she couldn’t have predicted the coronavirus outbreak or the subsequent quarantine and shutdown of gyms. But that hasn’t stopped her from keeping up with her exercise routine.

She recently posted proof that she’s stuck with the program on Instagram. The blonde, Australian actress posed in a lime green bikini in a hot tub.

While her fitness efforts are said to be more about feeling great than looking good, it appears she’s doing both. To wit: last week, she posted a triumphant Instagram pic in a skin-tight teal top and matching leggings after completing a hike. It’s just one of many workouts she’s documented on social media this year.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it,” she wrote on an Instagram post back in January. “I’ll be honest with you guys — with my ‘Year of Health’ mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year. Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks — but I’m working hard.”

…and making us feel like lazy lard asses in the process.

Cover Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2020

