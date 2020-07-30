Alex Trebek Teases Betty White as ‘Jeopardy!’ Successor; Here’s Our Host Wish List

Sad but true: Alex Trebek won’t be the host of Jeopardy! forever. But the show must go on, right? So who will replace him? Well, the 80-year-old who’s hosted the intellectual game show that covers everything from history to literature to pop culture since 1984 recently gave Good Morning America a suggestion.

“I joke with the audience all the time and I say, ‘Betty White,’ because they want somebody younger, somebody funnier,” Trebek said.

White is 98 years old, and while she’s spry as someone half her age and as hilarious as all get-out, we’re guessing she won’t be around for long.

While Trebek has not announced any retirement plans, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer last year. According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate for the disease is only 9 percent. So the search for a new host is urgent.

We decided to help the showrunners out and come up with our own wish list of Jeopardy! hosts. Will the casting gods heed our suggestions?

1/10 Amy Poehler

2/10 Ellen DeGeneres



3/10 Ben Stiller

4/10 Wanda Sykes



5/10 Awkwafina

6/10 Jerry Seinfeld



7/10 Bill Murray

8/10 Steve Carell



9/10 Zach Galifianakis

10/10 John Krasinski

