Miley Cyrus Parody Tackles the Voting Suppression We Can Look Forward to This Election (And 10 Tips to Overcome It)

Internet sensation Missy Modell is at it again. The parody singer-songwriter has taken Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.” and turned it into a pop-fueled commentary on voter suppression. In the video, a cheerful Modell sings about showing up to vote, only to be told she’s at the wrong polling station. She must drive across town in rush hour traffic (because Election Day is, stupidly, on a Tuesday)…and finds her polling place is closed.

“Throwing my hands up / They’re making it hard / But I’m gonna show up anyway / Yeah it’s voting in the U.S.A.,” she belts out.

How can you avoid a disaster like this on Election Day? Well, you could try to make a viral video about voter suppression like Modell, but since none of us is that talented, here are some more practical ways to ensure your vote gets counted.

1/10 Call your representative. Make your voice heard long before Election Day by calling your representative. Ask them to include $4 billion in funding to secure our elections in the next stimulus package. Don't know who reps you? Find out here.

2/10 Find your polling place. The last thing you want to do on Election Day is show up at the wrong polling place. It can change from one election to the next, so make sure you find your current one here.



3/10 Avoid long lines. At most polling places, voting should be quick and easy. But if you expect a packed polling place and you can't block off a portion of your day to vote, set an alarm and go first thing in the morning.

4/10 Don't be intimidated by coronavirus. It's a scary time to be in public, but by Election Day, most polling places and people should be accustomed to sanitizing, social distancing, and mask-wearing procedures.



5/10 Come prepared with proper ID. About half of states require a photo ID to vote. But there are exceptions. Figure out what ID you need to bring with you here.

6/10 Double-check your paperwork. A spelling error or an incorrect address could ruin your chance to vote. Make sure all of your information on any voting-related paperwork is up-to-date and accurate -- and matches the information on your ID.



7/10 Don't be intimidated by federal agents. It's rare, but some polling places might have authority figures looming around. Don't be intimated. You have a right to vote.

8/10 Mail in your vote. If voting in-person isn't feasible, doesn't feel safe, or just seems like a pain in the ass to you, by all means, vote by mail and do so early. Each state has its own procedures; find your local election office's website here.



9/10 Tell your friends. Use peer pressure for good and encourage your friends to vote. After you go to the polls, plaster your "I Voted" sticker in a prominent place and post a selfie on Instagram.

10/10 Don't vote for Trump or Kanye. Come on, people. Don't choose four more years of insane news stories rather than competent, experienced leadership. This is our future, not reality TV.

