Keanu Reeves Is Making Comic Books Now Because He’s Only the Coolest Dude Ever

Keanu Reeves doesn’t need to do anything else to be the coolest dude on the planet. He stars in the best action movies, has his own motorcycle company, played bass in a band, and is clearly confident AF (see: his unruly hair and greying beard). But of course he just can’t quit. And his latest endeavor tops all he’s done before. That’s because he’s writing comic books now.

The 55-year-old actor, along with New York Times bestselling graphic novelist Matt Kindt and illustrator Alessandro Vitti, is releasing a 12-issue comic-book series, BRZRKR, through Boom! Studios in October.

“I have loved comics since I was a young kid and they have been a significant influence on me artistically,” Reeves said in a statement.

A synopsis of the comic book’s storyline reads: “After wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge — working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.”

There’s already talk of who would play Berzerker in a movie – a no-brainer if we ever heard one.

Cover Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

