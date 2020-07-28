Double Trouble: Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling Team Up For New Netflix Spy Thriller

With the latest James Bond installment being the first of many major feature film releases delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve been in need of another spy thriller to fill the gap. Luckily for us, Netflix has one in the works, and it’s looking to be a blockbuster.

In what will be the streaming giant’s priciest production yet, the $200 million film titled The Gray Man will bring together leading men Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. The story is based on a book series by Mark Greaney and focuses on an ex-CIA operative-turned-assassin named Court Gentry (Gosling) who is being pursued by antagonist Lloyd Hansen (Evans).

The Russo brothers, known for 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame will direct. Joe Russo is also writing the script along with Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

“The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe,” Joe Russo told Deadline. “We have all committed to the first movie and that’s got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling’s character gets burned by the CIA and Evans’ character has to hunt him down.”

Given the cast and the crew, this film promises to be a star-studded thrill ride. While a release date hasn’t yet been announced, we’re sure this one will be worth the wait.

Cover Photos: Vera Anderson / Contributor and Europa Press Entertainment / Contributor (Getty Images)

